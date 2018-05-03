BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA is getting ready to hold its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Thousands are expected at the Festival for the Animals on Saturday.

“It’s going to be an incredible day. It starts with our one mile walk-a-thon at the conclusion we’ll have a huge festival — activities for adults, children and pets. Everyone loves our pet contests including our best pet costumes,” spokeswoman Tina Register said.

The Maryland SPCA cares for more than 16,000 animals every year. The average cost of caring for a pet is about $500, but can run into the thousands for one needing medical care.

Shelter medicine manager Anna Beall is currently caring for a cat named Keefer, who was struck by a car and suffered a broken pelvis and an injured leg.

“He has been a great sport and a great patient,” Beall said. “He’s recovering really well and he’s getting much closer to being adoptable.”

Saturday’s festival is being held at a new location, along the water in Port Covington in south Baltimore.

“Port Covington offers us a lot of green space. The walk will take place along the water and it will be beautiful,” Register said. “We’ll proceed under the Hanover Street Bridge and then be in a big park. It’s going to be a wonderful space for pets and people.”

The Festival for the Animals begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a walk-a-thon. There will be a concert, food trucks and you can adopt an animal.

Find more information here.

