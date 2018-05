WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A new eaglet hatched early Thursday morning at the U.S. National Arboretum’s eagle nest.

DC7 hatched at 4:13 a.m. Its sibling hatched at 12:16 on April 30.

Dad and Mom, ‘Mr. President’ and ‘The First Lady’ live high in a Tulip Poplar tree amongst the Azalea Collection.

You can watch the new fuzzy baby eagles grow here: https://www.dceaglecam.org/