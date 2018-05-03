CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJZ) — It’s been eight years since University of Virginia student Yeardley Love was killed by her boyfriend.

#OneLoveGivingDay turned Love’s death into a positive — focusing on educating teens on healthy and unhealthy relationships.

The One Love Foundation, which was create in honor of Love by her family and friends, posted this on their Facebook page today:

“Today we celebrate the incredible work that our student leaders have accomplished & raise support to continue this life-changing work. These incredible young people are helping us ensure that everyone at UVA has information about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships that Yeardley and those around her did not. Their extraordinary commitment to expanding One Love’s presence on campus and galvanizing their fellow students around this work is saving lives.”

Love, a Cockeysville native, was found dead in her off-campus apartment in May 2010. Prosecutors said her boyfriend George Huguely beat her to death in a drunken, jealous rage. They say he was upset after learning she slept with another lacrosse player and got drunk after a day of golfing with teammates and his father.

Huguely was found guilty of second-degree murder in February 2012. He was sentenced to 23 years in Love’s murder.

You can help spread the foundation’s message by: joinonelove.org/givingday or Venmo OneLoveFoundation

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook