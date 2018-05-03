BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been one year since Akia Shawnta Eggleston went missing in Baltimore.

The 23-year-old was eight months pregnant at the time. She was last seen in the Inner Harbor area of the city.

Her family reported her missing four days later on May 7 when she didn’t show up to her baby shower.

Eggleston is described as a black woman with brown eyes. She’s 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds. Eggleston has a tattoo of cherries on her left shoulder blade.

The FBI is hoping any tips might help them find Eggleston and are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case.

Call us at 410-265-8080 or BPD at 410-396-2499 if you know anything.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook