BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I am very distracted this day and weather has nothing to do with it. This afternoons forecast is Sunny and hot with a high of 92°. (91° is the record that goes back to 1913.)

I am distracted because tomorrow is “Star Wars Day”, May the 4th. (Do I really have to explain that one any further?) BTW the weather force on the 4th will be more on the “dark side.” It will be another hot one and we will add some humidity to the day’s outlook too. That is the perfect recipe, as a cold front slices across the region, to see our first batch of gusty thunderstorms. But do I blog, and vlog the “Star Wars” deal? Do I fall into the social media “fun” or just ignore it? Meanwhile we continue our run of Summer feeling weather this May the 3rd and put the chill of April even further away in our rear view mirrors today.

One of my favorite sounds of the season the chirping of “peepers,” the tree frogs that live in wet areas by creeks and such, grows nightly with these warm evenings and overnights. Normally a soothing sound of the season but now with tomorrow being May the 4th all I can think of is Jabba the Hut. May, May the 4th, pass quickly. And without severe weather.

MB!

