BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting reported near Sinai Hospital.

Police have not released any details on possible victims, but officers were on scene on Lanier Ave.

Chopper 13 was above the scene Thursday afternoon, and a car could be seen that had its windows shot out.

