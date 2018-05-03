BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another record-breaking day on Thursday as the Baltimore area reached 92 degrees — a record that had stood since 1913!

Tomorrow, we may approach a record once again as we expect to reach the upper 80’s to near 90. The record is 90, set in 2001. Some increases in humidity will possibly cause scattered showers or thunderstorms to break out later in the day.

Much cooler air will move in this weekend, and some additional rain is likely as well.

We will not reach 70 most of the weekend after three days around 90.

Have a great weekend!

