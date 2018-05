BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Who said baseball and yoga don’t go together?

Fans can find their zen on the field following the June 16 Orioles game at Camden Yards. The game versus the Marlins starts at 4:05 p.m.

The yoga class will be led by Holistic Life Foundation.

A ticket purchase includes a ticket to the game, along with an exclusive Orioles yoga mat. Your ticket also includes a $10 donation to Holistic Life Foundation.

