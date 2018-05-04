PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman after her 8-month-old reportedly ingested a heroin capsule, and naxolone had to be used to revive the child.

Back on March 20, Anne Arundel County police officers were called out to the 2900 block of East Almondbury Dr. in Pasadena for a cardiac incident involving an 8-month-old.

First responders were told the child had possibly ingested a heroin capsule.

Paramedics had to use a dose of naloxone to revive the child, who was then taken to Children’s Hospital. Police say the child has made a full recovery following the suspected overdose.

Police immediately began investigating, and during a search of the home where the 8-month-old was found, officers reportedly found multiple gel capsules containing trace amounts of suspected drugs.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s drug lab tested those gel capsules found at the scene, and they tested positive for trace amounts of fentanyl and methadone.

The child’s mother, Jordan Marie Holt, was arrested.

She has been charged with first and second-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, child neglect, possession of fentanyl and methadone, along with multiple drug paraphernalia charges.

