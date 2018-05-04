BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Long known as one of the better high school choirs in Maryland, the Baltimore City College Choir has been recognized by the D.C. Chapter of The Recording Academy.

The Academy recently gave the choir a grant for $2,500.

Choral Director Marcus D. Smith says he’s honored by the recognition and attributes it to the hard work of the 70 9th to 12th graders who practice and perform.

One choir member, junior Janece Nelson, says the choir feels “like family.”

Sophomore Monyae Smalls is happy that part of the award will be going to purchase new tuxedos to replace older ones that have been handed down from previous choir members.

Smalls says he’s looking forward to “being comfortable” up on stage in the new suits.

The Choral Director says he’s grateful for the award and the recognition.

He also points out that their annual fundraising concert will be held on May 5, at 5 p.m., in the auditorium at City College.

