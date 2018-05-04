BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Maryland facility is using scientific-based treatment to address the opioid epidemic and lead the way in recovery efforts.

Concerted Care Group say their organization works to treat the whole person and not just their addiction — catering their approach to each individual patient to help them recover.

The group has expanded their treatment services to reach even more people suffering from addiction.

“In this past decade, more people have died in Baltimore City from this opioid epidemic than have died in the Iraq or Afghanistan war combined, that’s one city,” Concerted Care Group founder Noah Nordheimer said.

The Maryland-based facility’s founder has just opened up the third Concerted Care Group center, located on Patapsco Avenue in Baltimore.

Nordheimer says he’s using his own personal experience to fight the opioid crisis.

“As I went through my recovery process, I couldn’t help but think about the people who didn’t have the support of their family and friends or resources to get help, so that’s what led me to start Concerted Care Group,” he said.

The group currently serves more than 1,000 patients across their three facilities every day, but they could serve more than 7,000 a day if more people knew about them.

“I think addressing stigma is critical and recognizing having value judgments on people with opioid use disorder is not productive for anyone, but recognizing opioid use disorder is a chronic condition is treatable,” Concerted Care Group President and CEO Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky said.

What sets the center apart from traditional facilities is their comprehensive approach — providing patients with a slew of services, including medication, primary care, social services, counseling, mental health therapy and assistance with finding a job and housing.

“I feel like I went to the ground to the top and I love it here,” patient Jena House said.

House has been a patient for three years, and now she’s also a volunteer helping with outreach.

“A lot of people know me on the streets, and now they know I’m on the road to recovery and they were like, ‘If you can do it, I can,” House said.

Members of the Concerted Care Group will be at WJZ’s opioid epidemic townhall on May 8 to answer any questions from viewers via social media.

