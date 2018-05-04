BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.! And a big Friday it is too! We are at the doorstep of the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. In just two weeks Baltimore gets the worlds sports spotlight as the Preakness Stakes takes the stage. Bright colored clothing, flowers galore, and frosty beverages now become the norm.

Years ago the legendary Nat King Cole sang of Spring, and Summer, as those days, “of soda and pretzels and beer.” A different point of view from a different generation but the meaning is the same!

Today another day of potential afternoon of record tying or record setting temps, and we do have a chance of thunderstorms later on. And as much as I hate to say this we do need a couple of days where rain is in the forecast. Sorry to say those couple of days will be this weekend. But there is not a lot anyone can do about nature so we will just live our free time as we see fit and within that weather forecast. Frankly I’m going to take one of those damp periods and put it to good use! Gonna replace the sweaters, and such, in my closet, with those comfortable Summer tee’s and such. I may even go old school with some pretzels and, well you know!

T.G.I.F. everyone,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook