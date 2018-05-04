ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Officers were able to arrest two suspects minutes after police say they robbed a CVS store early Friday morning.

According to the Howard County Police Department, the robbery happened just after 3:15 a.m., at the CVS in the 6400 block of Old Waterloo Rd. in Elkridge.

Officers quickly responded to the scene, and were told the suspects stole Oxycontin, Percocet, and cash.

Police were able to find the suspects’ vehicle. Officers tried to stop that vehicle, but the driver fled, before running into a curb.

The two suspects then got out of the car and fled on foot.

An officer reportedly saw one of the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Jarkell Champion, pull out a weapon, so the officer shot him in the leg.

Champion continued to flee on foot, but was taken into custody about 30 minutes later.

The other suspect, 18-year-old Titus Kittrell, was also arrested while trying to flee the scene.

Police say the suspect was shot near Snowden River Parkway and Route 100 in Ellicott City.

Snowden River Parkway is still shut down from Route 108 to Route 100 as police continue their investigation.

Police are searching the area for a weapon, which officers believe Champion may have discarded as he ran away from police.

