TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is the only place in the nation where a day is set aside to honor those who have died working in public safety.

On Friday, five families who have laid public servants to rest were recognized.

Among the five people being honored this year is Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter. Suiter’s widow, Nicole, accepted a bronze replica of the Fallen Heroes Memorial and a copy of the Maryland General Assembly resolution honoring the first responders’ sacrifice.

Prince George’s County Police Sergeant Mujahid A. Ramzziddin was killed while helping a neighbor in February.

Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Sander B. Cohen of the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was killed on I-270 while assisting a motorist and FBI Special Agent Carlos Wolff, who was also killed.

“All of our fallen heroes, all those brave men and women of our police, firefighter and first responder families selflessly laid down their lives,” Gov. Larry Hogan said at the ceremony.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Master Firefighter Rescuer Charles “Rick” Gentilcore and LaVale Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Christopher C. Pryor were also honored.

Including this year’s observance, the ceremony has honored 181 Maryland first responders.

The ceremony is held each year at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

