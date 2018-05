BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a wild surprise for some people just outside of Baltimore on Thursday.

Susky Wildlife Society received a call about a red-shouldered hawk hopping around in a backyard.

Wildlife experts say the bird was acting rather sluggish, but it was okay.

We received a call about a red-shouldered hawk that was hopping around and acting rather sluggish in a backyard just outside of Baltimore. The #hawk was transported to our friends at Chadwell Animal Hospital, where it will be evaluated and then be transported to a rehabilitator. pic.twitter.com/9xvTVfbpPs — SuskyWildlifeSociety (@SuskyWildlife) May 3, 2018

The hawk has since been taken to a local animal hospital to be evaluated, and will be taken to a rehab center.

