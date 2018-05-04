BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s high reaches 90 degrees, matching the record set back in 2001. A mixture of clouds and sun is expected throughout the day.

A Code Orange air quality advisory is in effect for the third day in a row.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says thunderstorms are expected later in the evening Friday and rain should continue throughout the weekend. Temperatures will drop to the 70’s Saturday and possibly the high 60’s on Sunday.

#WJZ Another summer-like day! Late this afternoon, and evening there is a chance of thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/e4qTviRdO1 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) May 4, 2018

The National Weather Service says the thunderstorms may be capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts Friday afternoon and evening, mainly over western Maryland.

The heat has led to the quality of air to become dangerous for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, those who suffer from lung disease or people with asthma.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

