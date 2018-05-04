BALTIMORE (AP) — A previously convicted sex offender has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after terrorizing a 13-year-old girl for months.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Piere Ceradoy of Crofton repeatedly enticed the victim to take photographs and stream live videos of herself engaging in sexually explicit activities.

They say Ceradoy regularly threatened to kill the child and her family while coercing her to send more photos and videos.

RELATED: Authorities Say Sex Offender Terrorized Child For Months

Prosecutors say he also sent the victim explicit images of himself.

At the time, Ceradoy was on parole in Washington state and was registered as a sex offender. He had two convictions in 2014.

Ceradoy pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a child as part of a plea agreement.

The 37-year-old faces a lifetime of supervised release after his 25-year sentence.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)