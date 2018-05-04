BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high school student in South Carolina has a new pair of shoes, thanks to a classmate’s random act of kindness that’s now going viral.

Jahiem mentioned that he needed a new pair of shoes but couldn’t afford them on his own.

That’s when his long-time friend and classmate, Sofi Cruz Turner, decided to help.

She recently got a job and decided to use the money that she earned to buy Jahiem new shoes, socks and a backpack.

Jahiem was so overwhelmed when she presented him the gift that he started crying.

Sofi says Jahiem is always happy and never misses class or any of his assignments.

