BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Body cam footage shows an hour-long incident between Baltimore Police Department officers and a civil rights task force member who felt he’d been wrongfully stopped.

Marvin McKenstry, the Civilian Oversight Task Force chair, was stopped in the 200 block of Aisquith St. back on April 13,

An officer asked for McKenstry’s license and registration numerous times, but McKenstry refused. Several other officers were called out to assist.

“All citizens, regardless of rank, office or status have an obligation to cooperate with our law enforcement officers. This was an unfortunate occurrence that could easily have been avoided,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said in a release.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, this traffic stop happened after McKenstry left a downtown hearing on the consent decree in U.S. District Court.

“The Sergeant did a good job in a tough situation. He didn’t want to make an arrest and he was very patient. This is a situation that officers encounter on a regular basis,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said in a release. “We are working with Mr. McKenstry to continue to improve upon police and community relations. We hope that this encounter can be used as a positive training tool to help build relationships.”

