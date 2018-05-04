By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day, another new record set!

For the third straight day, we set a new high-temperature record at BWI-Marshall. We reached 91 degrees, which bested the old record of 90 set in 2001.

A cold front with showers and much cooler air is working its way into the region overnight and will really lower our temperatures next week.

Rain will be rather steady by late Saturday into Sunday, as well.

We could see over one-and-a-half inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

