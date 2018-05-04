BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials say a child passed out Friday at a West Baltimore school as the third consecutive day of heat smothered the region.

A school spokesperson said a student at Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School fainted.

The school released the following statement:

“Our greatest concern is with the well-being of our student who became ill today at Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School. The first priority was to provide care as quickly as possible. The school nurse was called as were emergency services; the nurse cared for the child until an ambulance arrived, approximately 40 minutes after the emergency call was made. Our thoughts are with him as he recovers.”

Baltimore saw record-setting heat for three days beginning Wednesday, with temperatures soaring well above normal to at least 90 degrees.

Several city schools closed early due to the heat.

