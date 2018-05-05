BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are still looking for leads in the year-long disappearance of Akia Eggleston.

Eggleston was 22-years-old was eight-months pregnant at the time she was reported missing after she failed to show up for her baby shower.

Eggleston was in her third trimester of a high-risk pregnancy when all contact with her was lost on May 3, 2017. She missed her baby shower and a prenatal exam, and police quickly exhausted all leads.

On Saturday, her stepfather addressed a group of people gathered for a prayer vigil.

“I think this is just God’s tears letting us know that he has everything under control,” Shawn Wilkenson said. “Unfortunately, we do not know where Akia is at the moment, but again this is a day of hope, a day of cleansing.”

Although not immediately thought to be suspicious, law enforcement has since suspected foul play.

“We’ve already passed the actual date that she was last seen or heard from, which was May the 3rd. And I don’t want anybody to forget what is out there for someone with information. The FBI is offering $25,000 for information towards finding her. So again, if someone in the community saw something, a friend, the littlest inkling of a clue could be the crack that opens the door to finding her and bringing her home,” Wilkenson said.

Her baby, a boy, would be about 10 months old now.

Eggleston has a three-year-old daughter who is in the care of relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-265-8080 or contact BPD at 410-396-2499.

