EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been injured and two townhomes have been damaged after a fire in Harford County on Saturday.

Crews responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Grempler Way in Edgewood just after noon.

Flames and dark smoke were seen billowing from the back of a home.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS FROM GREMPLER WAY TOWNHOUSE FIRE IN #EDGEWOOD – CREDIT ERIC VANDERWIELE #BREAKING #HarfordCounty pic.twitter.com/6GiJZbuuvv — Harford Fire Blog (@HarfordFireBlog) May 5, 2018

The fire spread to a second townhome before firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

One person was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive.

