BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Ravens fans are sporting some new gear, thanks to the annual outlet sale at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the fifth year, pieces of authentic Ravens merchandise were sold at deeply discounted prices on Saturday.

There was also a limited amount of player-worn practice gear and NFL equipment up for sale.

For the first time, fans were also able to buy player-issued helmets and team photos that once hung in the Under Armour Performance Center.

