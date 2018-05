BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police have lost one of their own: retired K-9 officer “Patriot.”

The department says Patriot served with distinction until she retired in 2015.

We mourn the death today of K-9 Patriot, who served @MDNRPolice w/distinction until retirement in 2015. Born 7/4/04, she worked w/Sgt. Lisa Nyland to find human remains & conduct SAR missons. Career highlight: she cracked a 2-yr-old murder case on the E. Shore. RIP, K-9 Patriot. pic.twitter.com/NwpLTLf9iJ — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) May 4, 2018

The 13-year-old worked alongside Sgt. Lisa Nyland to find human remains and conduct search and rescue missions.

One of the highlights of her career was cracking a two-year-old murder case on the Eastern Shore.

