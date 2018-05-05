BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A documentary that follows a group of Syrian refugees who relocated to Baltimore debuted at the Maryland Film Festival on Saturday.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of people have died in Syria’s civil war. Millions have fled the country, and some even made the journey to Baltimore.

The film highlights a group of four families as they readjust to Charm City — a fresh start they’ve long prayed for.

“This is Home” follows them every step of the way.

“A lot of people think that the story ends and people arrive in a new country, and actually it’s the beginning of an entire new story,” director and producer Alexandra Shiva said.

Their new story in Baltimore sheds light on the struggle of having only eight months to become self-sufficient, learn the language, get a job and be able to take care of themselves.

“At first, it was a little bit difficult adjusting. But after a while, I feel at home with everyone. Support and help, they make me feel at home again,” Syrian refugee Khaldoun Alhalabi said.

The film is an effort to shed new light on the word “refugee,” which is often controversial.

“When they first come in, they have challenges. But within a while, they become very good citizens, they contribute back,” senior supervisor Sawsan Alsayyab said.

It’s also an effort to connect people to the global refugee crisis and inspire viewers.

“I feel so greatly they let me film them, trusted me in their lives and allowed me to get to know them and share their stories,” Shiva said.

Another screening of the film will be held Sunday at 11:15 a.m. at the MICA Brown Center.

