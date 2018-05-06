BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for suspects who fatally shot two men and injured a boy in separate Baltimore shootings Sunday.

City police say they responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street around 4:43 a.m., where they located a 23-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the head.

At 12:55 p.m., investigators responded to the 4100 block of Mountwood Road, where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Detectives say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, police responded to a hospital where a 17-year-old boy said he was shot in the elbow in the area of Fulton Avenue and Cole Street.

This incidents are believed to be separate, according to officials.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

