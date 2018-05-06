PARKTON, MD (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to I-83 just north of Mt Carmel Road in the Parkton area for a report of an accident around 10:40pm Saturday night.

Troopers discovered a 1998 Chevy S-10 pick up in the southbound median lanes with extensive damage. They believe the driver lost control, struck a guardrail, causing the truck to overturn.

Tragically the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. State police investigators say it appears the driver was not wearing seat belt and may have been under the influence of a narcotic.

A witness also told police the truck was driving erratically and was passing traffic by using the right shoulder of the highway.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Louis Lough of Aberdeen, Maryland.

Maryland State Police closed all travel lanes of I-83 for approximately two hours while the accident was investigated.

