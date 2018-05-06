BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in South Baltimore left a teenage boy dead and another injured.

WJZ learned one of the victims was a junior and two-sport athlete at Baltimore City College High School.

The tears won't stop as a team we always stick together through it all! We lost a great young man last night 💔(RayGlasgow) you will forever be in our hearts may you rest in peace #RG|||50 pic.twitter.com/QUSPp8Xgh7 — 🗡CITYFOREVER⚔️ (RIP.RGIII50) (@CityKnightsFB) May 6, 2018

Football and lacrosse teammates of Ray Glasgow III said he had dreams of playing college lacrosse and was a brother and friend to many.

A two sport athlete with a passion for academics — gunned down in Baltimore last night. 17-year-old Ray Glasgow was a junior at City College High School. Friends say he had a dream of playing NCAA lacrosse. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/rQYS3b5vGc — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) May 6, 2018

Glasgow became Baltimore’s 95th homicide of the year Saturday night. Police say the 17-year-old is one of two teenagers who were shot on Eden Street, near Perkins Homes.

Police say the shooting happened near the Perkins Homes in the SE district around 6 yesterday evening. Homicide detectives are searching for a white car, believed to be a Nissan Altima. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/YbBSZj38dc — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) May 6, 2018

“It never crossed my mind that somebody so close to me and so close to my heart, and that helped me through the days, would actually be a victim of gun violence in this city,” high school teammate, Thomas Foster said.

The other victim in this shooting was an 18-year-old. There’s no word tonight on his condition — or if either of these teens were the intended target.

The City College lacrosse team is scheduled to take the field against Mervo in the City championship game Monday.

