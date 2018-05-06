BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in South Baltimore left a teenage boy dead and another injured.
WJZ learned one of the victims was a junior and two-sport athlete at Baltimore City College High School.
Football and lacrosse teammates of Ray Glasgow III said he had dreams of playing college lacrosse and was a brother and friend to many.
Glasgow became Baltimore’s 95th homicide of the year Saturday night. Police say the 17-year-old is one of two teenagers who were shot on Eden Street, near Perkins Homes.
“It never crossed my mind that somebody so close to me and so close to my heart, and that helped me through the days, would actually be a victim of gun violence in this city,” high school teammate, Thomas Foster said.
The other victim in this shooting was an 18-year-old. There’s no word tonight on his condition — or if either of these teens were the intended target.
The City College lacrosse team is scheduled to take the field against Mervo in the City championship game Monday.
