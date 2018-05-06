BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public that dangerous insect-borne illnesses are on the rise.

Officials say it could cause serious medical complications if not treated properly.

“If we don’t have the capability to deal with this, people are going to get really sick, have lifelong disabilities and possibly die,” said Center for Health and Homeland Security Chair Michael Greenberger.

More than 640,000 cases were reported during a 13-year period from 2004 to 2016, from infected mosquitoes, ticks and fleas. The tick-borne illness, Lyme disease, accounted for more than 60 percent.

“So if you’re not treated, it can develop into life-threatening complications like the cardiac issues with Lyme disease or the neurologic issues. Sometimes you can get really bad joint problems with Lyme disease and that can be disfiguring,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Calvin Williams.

The spike in insect-borne diseases is linked to several factors, including more overseas travel as well as climate change.

“This increase in the mosquito and tick population is directly correlated to higher temperatures over broader regions of the country,” Greenberger added.

A concern that some say will not change their lifestyle, but they will step up protection to limit their exposure.

“Nope we are going to live outside as much as we can,” parent Cat Wade said. “If we are going to go hiking we have some of the spray where you can spray your gear, so we’ll spray our clothing and socks that are already treated for hiking and that kind of stuff. We try to take those precautions and then use whatever bug spray we feel is comfortable on our child… and do the check when we come back immediately.”

The CDC says it will take the effort of local and state agencies working together to prevent the spread of the diseases.

Researchers say the number of infections from insect bites may actually be higher, but it is difficult to calculate since they are often not reported.

