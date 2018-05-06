Baltimore (WJZ) — The Maryland Jockey Club has confirmed with hall of fame trainer Bob Baffert that Kentucky Derby winner Justify will be heading to the Preakness to race on Saturday May 19th.

Justify will be seeking his fifth straight win in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown after becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Kentucky Derby without having raced as a 2-year old.

Justify’s trainer, Bob Baffert, will be seeking his record-tying seventh Preakness victory having previously won with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quite (1998), Point Given (2001), War Emblem (2002), Lookin At Lucky (2010) and Triple Crown Champion American Pharoah (2015).

Jockey Mike Smith has one previous Preakness victory with Prairie Bayou in 1993 and has come in second twice.

Historic Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness Stakes, first opened it doors on October 25th, 1870, and is the second oldest racetrack in the United States.

