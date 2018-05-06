OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Triggs found his rhythm and control, leading to his best outing of the season.

The 29-year-old right-hander allowed two hits over seven innings, Khris Davis and Matt Olson drove in runs and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat Baltimore 2-1 Sunday to extend the Orioles’ losing streak to six games.

“They’re down, but they have an explosive offense and a great manager,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You just hope they stay down while they’re here.”

Triggs (3-1) struck out nine and walked none, retiring his last 12 batters. Lou Trivino pitched a perfect eighth, and Blake Treinen finished the three-hitter for his fifth save in seven chances as Oakland completed a three-game sweep and extended its home winning streak to five.

“It’s nice to go out there and execute the way you want,” Triggs said. “It’s fun. I saw what the guys did Friday and Saturday, and I wanted to follow their lead. I tweaked a few things, and my slider was a little better than it had been.”

Pedro Alvarez put Baltimore ahead in the second inning with his seventh home run, a drive into the right-field bleachers. But he made a costly error at third base as the Orioles lost their 12th straight road game and dropped to 8-26, the worst record in the American League. Baltimore’s 26 errors are the second-highest total in the AL.

Matt Joyce doubled leading off the fourth, and Mark Canha hit a high chopper that pitcher Alex Cobb (0-4) grabbed in front of the mound. Cobb threw to third as Joyce started heading back to second. But Alvarez, playing third for just the sixth time this season, dropped the ball and then threw it into short right field.

Alvarez’s defensive problems prompted Pittsburgh to shift him to first base in 2015. He is primarily a designated hitter for the Orioles.

With runners on second and third, Davis hit a run-scoring infield grounder and Olson doubled off the glove of center fielder Craig Gentry, who tried for a diving catch in front of the warning track in left center as the ball tailed away from him.

Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini singled leading off the ninth, and Gentry sacrificed. Jace Peterson grounded out as Mancini held, Manny Machado was intentionally walked, and Chris Davis flied out.

Cobb yielded two runs — one earned — and five hits in six innings. He gave up 17 earned runs over his first 11 2/3 innings with the Orioles after signing a $57 million, four-year contract, but has allowed three runs over his past 12 innings, lowering his ERA from 13.11 to 7.61.

“You could tell he had a lot of confidence,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He deserved a better fate. He pitched well. Today I thought he had the whole package. That’s the type of pitcher I think he’s going to be over the long haul for us.”

IN THE MINORS

Oakland RHP Kendall Graveman made his second start in the minors sent his demotion. He allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings for Triple-A Nashville with five strikeouts and one walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Adam Jones and Mancini were held out of the starting lineup. Jones was hit on his right wrist by a pitch during Saturday night’s 12-inning loss and Mancini apparently aggravated a knee injury making a play in the outfield.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (strained right forearm) threw off a mound for the first time since going on the DL.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (1-4, 3.76) is slated to start Tuesday against Kansas City in the opener of a nine-game homestand.

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (0-0, 2.84) faces Houston on Monday. In his first start for Oakland this season, he allowed two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings last Wednesday at Seattle.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook