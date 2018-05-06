By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– If you thought we bypassed spring and skipped right to summer, think again!

After a gray Sunday, the clouds will stick with us on Monday as temps climb to right around 70°.

That’s just a tad warmer then what we saw on Sunday.

They’re on the rise again though, so expect mid 70s by midweek and low 80s by Friday.

As for the sunshine, it reappears by Tuesday with our next chance for raining holding off until Thursday.

