RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a lawsuit against the Baltimore state’s attorney filed by officers who say she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man who suffered a fatal spinal injury in custody.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a ruling by a lower court judge who had allowed key parts of the lawsuit against Marilyn Mosby to go forward.

Freddie Gray died a week after he was hurt in a van, sparking protests and rioting. Mosby charged six officers. Three were acquitted, and Mosby dropped the other cases.

Mosby’s lawyers argue that as a prosecutor, Mosby is immune from the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the officers suing her counter Mosby didn’t have enough evidence and charged them to ease the unrest.

