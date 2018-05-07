BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The chair of Baltimore’s Community Oversight Task Force has stepped down after a controversial interaction with police.

Marvin McKenstry was stopped on April 13 in the 200 block of Aisquith St., where police say he was double parked and refused to pull off — even after a warning.

An officer requested McKenstry’s license and registration multiple times but he refused and several other officers were called out to assist.

McKenstry eventually handed over his license but admitted he didn’t have the registration.

According to a Facebook post by the Community Oversight Task Force, Mr. McKenstry, COTF leadership, and BPD have been in communication and resolved the issue internally.

RELATED: VIDEO: Chair Of Baltimore Police Oversight Panel Clashes With Officer During Traffic Stop

“It is the position of COTF that nothing should overshadow the importance of our recommendations regarding changing policy and procedures as it pertains to Baltimore Police Department and its interactions with the community at-large,” the statement read. “All parties agree to include Mr. McKenstry in the decision making process going forward. Mr. McKenstry will step down as Chair of COTF.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh released a statement after the incident.

“All citizens, regardless of rank, office or status have an obligation to cooperate with our law enforcement officers. This was an unfortunate occurrence that could easily have been avoided,” Pugh said in a release.

The task force tells WJZ that Ray Kelly will become the new chair, but McKenstry will remain on the force as a general member due to a nine member requirement.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook