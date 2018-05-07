BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know teachers spend countless hours caring for and nuturing the minds of our youth.

For Teachers Appreciation Week, which runs May 7-11, several businesses are offering discounts and deals.

Most of the deals fall on May 8 which marks Teachers Appreciation Day.

Here’s a list of discounts and freebies below, be sure to bring your teacher ID:

FOOD

Chick-Fil-A: Not a nationwide promotion, but some locations are offering deals for Teachers on Tuesday, May 8. You must check with your local Chick-Fil-A location about deals they are offering. The only one we saw near Baltimore was at the Reisterstown location where teachers can get a free coffee with a breakfast purchases.

Some locations in Virginia and Delaware are offering free Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuit until 10.30 a.m. or Chick-fil-A chicken Sandwich from 10.30 a.m. -10.00 p.m. Must show valid school ID. One offer per person. Must be present to redeem. Tuesday 5/8 only. Look on Facebook for events at a Chick-Fil-A near you.

Chipotle: It’s buy one-get one for teachers on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close.

BOGOs for teachers with faculty IDs Tuesday, 5/8/18, 3pm-close. Because we ❤️ you. Valid in-restaurant only. Terms: https://t.co/DFLaEgH2xFpic.twitter.com/XyBiLhn1P8 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 3, 2018

Einstein Bagels: All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053.

Food Lion: All teachers, school staff and faculty get 5% off their total purchase Tuesday with a school ID and the chain’s MVP card. Find a location near you.

The Greene Turtle: To honor teachers on Teachers Appreciation Day, the restaurant is offering a free entrée up to $12 or $12 off their meal. There are several Greene Turtle locations in Maryland including one in downtown Baltimore on Broadway and one on York Road.

honeygrow + minigrow: After 3 p.m. Tuesday, all locations will take $3 off teachers’ orders when they show a valid school ID. There are two locations in Baltimore at Harbor Point and in Charles Village.

MOD Pizza: Is offering 50 percent off any salad or pizza with a valid ID on Tuesday, May 8. There is one location in Baltimore at the Rotunda; 711 W 40th St

Baltimore, MD 21211.

Teachers feed the heart of our community, so we’re celebrating them! 🍎 Stop by MOD on Tuesday, May 8th

📏 Present a teacher ID

📚 Receive 50% off a pizza or salad #TeacherAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/wgHICv5XZ0 — MOD Pizza (@MODPizza) May 3, 2018

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All week, show your school ID for a free fountain drink or cookie with the purchase of a sandwich or salad. Limited to one per customer. There are several locations in the Baltimore area.

EVERYDAY DEALS

Ann Taylor LOFT

Receive 15 percent off all full-priced items. Click here to sign up for the LOFT Loves Teachers program.

Apple Store for Education

Faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels get discounted rates on all Apple products.

Banana Republic

Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with a valid ID. Show this flyer at your local register!

Barnes & Nobel: Teachers, librarians and home-schoolers enrolled in the educator discount program are eligible for 25 percent off publisher list price on teacher appreciation days.

Costco: All year round teachers can sign up for a Costco membership and receive $60 in savings.

Michaels: Get 15 percent off your entire purchase including sale items every day at Michaels. Just show a valid teachers ID.

Joann Fabrics: Save 15 percent every day by joining Teacher Rewards. Must show valid ID.

