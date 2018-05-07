BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Mexican national who had been previously deported twice from the United States is set to spend the next year and nine months in federal prison after being caught in the U.S. again.

32-year-old Jose Juarez-Diaz was sentenced to 21 months in prison for being an unlawfully present alien.

This sentence comes after he spent less than three years in a Maryland prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

In September 2015, he was sentenced to 25 years behind bars, with all but five years suspended, for the sexual abuse of a minor conviction.

In October 2017, the Maryland Division of Corrections paroled Juarez, and he was then taken into custody by immigration authorities to be prosecuted for immigration charges.

Authorities say Juarez was first deported in February 2003, after he tried to enter into the U.S. illegally near Oceanside, California. He was then deported again in July 2003 after being arrested for kidnapping during a carjacking in San Diego, California.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook