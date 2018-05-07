BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I hope you had a good weekend. Weather-wise, not the best, but it could have been a lot wetter, and such. We start this week off with some FINE conditions. Generally sunny and seasonally mild. Daytime highs have returned to the low to mid 70’s . Pretty much where they should be,..the normal is now 71°.

The next two days look just as nice as this one. And to be honest this is, weather-wise, not going to be a bad week at all. The only bump in the road this work, and school week, is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Thursday. Nothing that should, in total, ruin the days outlook.

Some of the best weather of the year is now here. The 2 weeks leading up to the Preakness, and beyond to Memorial Day, tends to not be too hot, or humid. And the rain is usually confined to afternoon passing showers or a thunderstorm when a front crosses the region, as we will see Thursday, and then again on Saturday.

Enjoy it, have fun, and be safe!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook