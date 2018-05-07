Filed Under:Dallas, fight, Gervonta Davis, strip club

DALLAS, Texas (WJZ) — Baltimore-born boxer Gervonta Davis was allegedly caught on camera breaking up a fight outside a Dallas strip club over the weekend, according to a report by TMZ.

According to TMZ, the fight broke out outside V Live Dallas as Davis was leaving. When he saw the fight, he ran over to break it up.

The 23-year-old reigning WBA Featherweight Champion helped the fight from going further. The owner said no one was injured.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch