DALLAS, Texas (WJZ) — Baltimore-born boxer Gervonta Davis was allegedly caught on camera breaking up a fight outside a Dallas strip club over the weekend, according to a report by TMZ.

According to TMZ, the fight broke out outside V Live Dallas as Davis was leaving. When he saw the fight, he ran over to break it up.

The 23-year-old reigning WBA Featherweight Champion helped the fight from going further. The owner said no one was injured.

