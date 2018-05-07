As a part of WJZ’s commitment to serve Baltimore, we’re airing a town hall discussion about the opioid epidemic plaguing the city and the state of Maryland.

As a part of that discussion, we’re offering a quick guide to resources by the county.

If you or someone you know needs help with an opioid addiction, here are some resources:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

Anne Arundel County residents who need treatment for an addiction, whether uninsured and insured, can contact the Anne Arundel County Treatment Referral and Resource Line at 410-222-0117 weekdays for information about certified treatment programs.

Anne Arundel County Adult Addictions program operates two Opiate Addiction Treatment Centers, 410-222-0100 (North) and 410-222-6001 (South), that provide medication-assisted treatment.

Safe Stations

24/7 Assistance at County and City Fire and Police Stations

Crisis Warmline

410-768-5522

24/7 Help and Support

BALTIMORE CITY

Baltimore City highlighted the following programs they have for addicts.

DontDie.org How you can get Naloxone and save a life. A list of treatment centers Information about opioids and addiction

24/7 hotline in Baltimore City at 410-433-5175

Levels of Care — Baltimore City’s Mayor Catherine Pugh along with and Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen joined the city’s 11 acute-care hospitals to address the city’s opioid epidemic.

We issued a standing order that provides a blanket prescription for naloxone, the medication that reverses an opioid overdose, to all city residents; opened the state’s first Stabilization Center; launched a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program that allows those arrested for low-level drug offenses to choose treatment over prosecution; and created a rapid response system that sends outreach teams with naloxone to any neighborhood experiencing a spike in overdoses.

BALTIMORE COUNTY

The Baltimore County Department of Health has the following programs to help save lives, education and support families.

Provides Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS) in multiple arenas (and during non-traditional hours). The CPRS meet with clients, provide one-on-one naloxone trainings and assist with securing resources and services

Offers walk-in assessment clinics, screenings, brief intervention and referral to services for clients seeking treatment or in need of treatment

Offers family intervention services for concerned family members



Works in conjunction with county law enforcement to makes Drug Drop Boxes available at police precincts throughout the county. The Drug Drop Boxes help facilitate safe disposal of expired and unused prescription medications

Provides a helpline for callers to access information and assistance. The helpline number is 410-88 REACH (410-887-3224) and is manned between the hours of 8:30 a.m, – 12 midnight

The Cecil County Opioid Misuse Prevention Project — A coalition created in 2013 to address the county’s growing addiction problem. There’s a 24/7 hotline 1-888-407-8018. other resources are available here: 410-996-5106, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays.

Hope. Help. Howard. — a website full of resources available to Howard County residents — including Narcan training

If you need crisis assistance call 800-422-0009. Call us at 410-313-6202 to discuss Behavioral Health resources and referrals.

The Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center has increased its capacity to provide in-person screening to adults, youth and families dealing with substance misuse issues, aided by the technical assistance, training and community promotion provided by the Health Department. Walk-in crisis assistance is available onsite daily at Grassroots’ facility at 6700 Freetown Road in Columbia from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The location is accessible by public transportation.

MARYLAND -WIDE

Anthony’s Way — Anthony’s Way is a non-profit, that helps anyone suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and related conditions to achieve a better quality of life and become accountable individuals. Anthony’s Way supports any one suffering with the disease of addiction and their families begin their journey to recovery.

Concerted Care Group — Concerted Care Group offers the most effective treatment of addiction available – including addiction to heroin, morphine, codeine, oxycodone, prescription painkillers, and other opiates. And we do not disrupt the process by sending the patient from one facility or approach to another; we do it all under one roof, with a “concerted” approach, as our name, Concerted Care Group, states.

MORE: State of Maryland certified treatment centers