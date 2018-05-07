BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A plane collided with a truck on the tarmac at BWI Thurgood Marshall airport.

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement overnight:

“I can confirm that Southwest Flight 6263 was pulling into the gate at Baltimore Washington International Airport when a ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft. There are no injuries and the 172 passengers are deplaning via airstairs. That is all the information I have at this time.”

Passengers say they unboarded and were led to an area where they were given warm soda, peanuts, and an apology from the airline. They say they were held for approximately 20-30 minutes and then were released and allowed to get their bags.

Southwest Airlines also tweeted about the incident in response to a passenger. The company said they’re glad everyone made it safely and regret any inconvenience.

Glad to hear everyone made it Safely to BWI, but we truly regret any inconvenience tonight. We'll do our best to get you going ASAP, Michael! -Rebekah — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) May 7, 2018

The flight was coming in from Ft. Lauderdale.

