BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from school Monday.

Baltimore police say Matthew Hunt was last seen in the 5800 block of York Road wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Hunt is described as a 5-foot-5 African American that weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook