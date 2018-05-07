Filed Under:domestic disturbance, Local TV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are on scene in Montgomery County after multiple people were fatally shot inside a home there.

The shooting is said to have in the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way, near Brookeville, which is north of Olney and east of Gaithersburg.

The suspect involved is known by police, but is not yet in custody.

Nearby residents are being told to shelter in place.

Police have not said whether the suspect is still in the home.

No further details have been released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

