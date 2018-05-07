MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are on scene in Montgomery County after multiple people were fatally shot inside a home there.

The shooting is said to have in the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way, near Brookeville, which is north of Olney and east of Gaithersburg.

The suspect involved is known by police, but is not yet in custody.

Nearby residents are being told to shelter in place.

Police have not said whether the suspect is still in the home.

Update to call for domestic disturbance: Multiple fatalities. Suspect involved is believed to be known to police. Suspect not in custody. Cannot confirm if domestic related but do not believe this was random. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 7, 2018

MCP responding to call for domestic disturbance with initial report of multiple people shot inside a home in 22000 block of Brown Farm Way east of Sunshine. PD activity affecting traffic on Rt 650 south & east of Sunshine. PIO enroute to scene. Updates to follow — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 7, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

