BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Classmates and teammates of a Baltimore City College High School student are mourning after their beloved friend became of a victim of Baltimore’s violence.
Ray Glasgow III, a junior and two-sport athlete at City College High School, died after he and another man were shot in Southeast Baltimore.
RELATED: Baltimore City College High School Student Killed In Saturday Night Shooting
Glasgow became Baltimore’s 95th homicide of the year Saturday night. Police say the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old man who has not been identified yet, were shot on Eden Street, near Perkins Homes around 6 p.m.
Police say they don’t believe the victims were the intended targets.
Homicide detectives are searching for a white car, believed to be a Nissan Altima, that may have been involved.
Football and lacrosse teammates of Glasgow said he had dreams of playing college lacrosse and was a brother and friend to many.
A vigil for Glasgow is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Springs Elementary/Middle School, which is located at 100 South Caroline Street.
The City Knights have opted to play the Baltimore City Division A boys lacrosse title game Monday at 6 p.m. versus Mervo.
The game will take place at Poly.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook