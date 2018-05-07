Filed Under:Baltimore City College High School, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Classmates and teammates of a Baltimore City College High School student are mourning after their beloved friend became of a victim of Baltimore’s violence.

Ray Glasgow III, a junior and two-sport athlete at City College High School, died after he and another man were shot in Southeast Baltimore.

Glasgow became Baltimore’s 95th homicide of the year Saturday night. Police say the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old man who has not been identified yet, were shot on Eden Street, near Perkins Homes around 6 p.m.

Police say they don’t believe the victims were the intended targets.

Homicide detectives are searching for a white car, believed to be a Nissan Altima, that may have been involved.

Homicide detectives are searching for a white car, believed to be a Nissan Altima, that may have been involved.

Football and lacrosse teammates of Glasgow said he had dreams of playing college lacrosse and was a brother and friend to many.

A vigil for Glasgow is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Springs Elementary/Middle School, which is located at 100 South Caroline Street.

The City Knights have opted to play the Baltimore City Division A boys lacrosse title game Monday at 6 p.m. versus Mervo.

The game will take place at Poly.

