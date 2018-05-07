BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Classmates and teammates of a Baltimore City College High School student are mourning after their beloved friend became of a victim of Baltimore’s violence.

Promising Baltimore City College HS student Ray Glasgow, killed on city streets, remembered by classmates. Many have memorial t-shirts. They should never have had to suffer this loss @wjz pic.twitter.com/9RCJZfByEX — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 7, 2018

Ray Glasgow III, a junior and two-sport athlete at City College High School, died after he and another man were shot in Southeast Baltimore.

RELATED: Baltimore City College High School Student Killed In Saturday Night Shooting

The tears won't stop as a team we always stick together through it all! We lost a great young man last night 💔(RayGlasgow) you will forever be in our hearts may you rest in peace #RG|||50 pic.twitter.com/QUSPp8Xgh7 — 🗡CITYFOREVER⚔️ (RIP.RGIII50) (@CityKnightsFB) May 6, 2018

Glasgow became Baltimore’s 95th homicide of the year Saturday night. Police say the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old man who has not been identified yet, were shot on Eden Street, near Perkins Homes around 6 p.m.

Police say they don’t believe the victims were the intended targets.

Homicide detectives are searching for a white car, believed to be a Nissan Altima, that may have been involved.

Football and lacrosse teammates of Glasgow said he had dreams of playing college lacrosse and was a brother and friend to many.

A vigil for Glasgow is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Springs Elementary/Middle School, which is located at 100 South Caroline Street.

The City Knights have opted to play the Baltimore City Division A boys lacrosse title game Monday at 6 p.m. versus Mervo.

The game will take place at Poly.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook