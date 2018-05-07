BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Temperatures will cool into the mid 50s tonight.
A solid dose of sunshine is in store for Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Think of it as a repeat of Monday but with even more sunshine.
Temps are a tad warmer than that for Wednesday with blue skies still holding strong.
Rain is likely on Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms.
We finish the work week on a good note though with sunny skies and mid 70s.
By the weekend, those summerlike temps return and we’ll climb into the mid 80s.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Meg McNamaraMeg McNamara joined WJZ’s First Warning Weather team in June of 2017. Meg has been captivating audiences since she was 7 years old. Her early shows...More from Meg McNamara