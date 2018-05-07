BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Temperatures will cool into the mid 50s tonight.

A solid dose of sunshine is in store for Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Think of it as a repeat of Monday but with even more sunshine.

Temps are a tad warmer than that for Wednesday with blue skies still holding strong.

Rain is likely on Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms.

We finish the work week on a good note though with sunny skies and mid 70s.

By the weekend, those summerlike temps return and we’ll climb into the mid 80s.

