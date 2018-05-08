WATCH BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER | OPIOID EPIDEMIC AT 6 P.M.:  Everything You Need To Know About #BMORETogether | Got Questions?
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Your fast food habits are about to get a healthy reality check.

From now on, each menu item will be required to display calorie counts and they’re not the only ones. Chains, supermarkets, amusement parks and movie theaters must also comply.

Some fast food restaurants have been listing calorie counts for years– but there hasn’t been a national requirement until now. The ruling comes as part of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

