BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ceasefire organizers are calling for another violence-free weekend as the city sees shootings skyrocket.

Baltimore went 12 days without a murder in February, but since then, the numbers have spiked. April brought 34 homicides, including a mother and daughter who were executed in their West Baltimore home, a woman shot in the head during a carjacking in Highlandtown and a 61-year-old man who was left paralyzed after being shot as he was returning home from church.

The latest ceasefire weekend in February led to a 12-day streak without a homicide — a murder-free milestone that hadn’t been seen in years. In August 2011, October 2013 and March 2014, the city went 10 days without a murder — and eight days in November 2014.

Organizers are aiming to curb the violence running rampant in the city.

All weekend long, leaders and the families impacted by the violence will hit the streets to get the message out.

Several events are planned throughout the weekend, including a first-aid class, discussions, rallies and a free movie night.

A current list of the events that have been planned on May 11th for #BaltimoreCeasefire weekend. Stay tuned for the list of events on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/D1XKyyh9PA — Baltimore Ceasefire (@BmoreCeasefire) May 3, 2018

The mayor says despite the recent surge, violence in Baltimore is still trending downward.

“Violence is still down. I think the commissioner said last week it’s two groups going back and forth. So our intelligence is telling us what’s going on, but the violence is trending downward,” Pugh said.

Police have said most of the recent violence has to do with two rival groups and a cycle of retaliation.

“These groups go back and forth and they send a powerful message and don’t care who they harm,” Humphrey said.

