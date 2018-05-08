BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A package of bills signed Tuesday hit Marylanders in their most important policy issue: education.

Gov. Larry Hogan called them important educations initiatives, “which will help us ensure that every single child in Maryland has access to a world-class education, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in.”

The bills include $15 million in scholarships for Marylanders starting community college within two years of high school graduation.

“It’s a great step forward,” said House Speaker Michael Busch. “Maryland prides itself on education.”

Another measure approved by the General Assembly and signed is a lockbox on casino revenue earmarked for schools. It will appear on the November ballot.

“This makes a difference,” said Senate President Mike Miller, “because it says these monies from the casinos are going to ehance public education, not just go into the general fund.”

“The bills that we’re signing into law today are showing once again that, unlike Washington, here in Annapolis we do work together to get things done and to change Maryland for the better,” Hogan said.

Another high-profile bill was signed into law.

The repeat sexual offenders prevention act makes a suspected offender’s prior history of sexual crimes or abuse admissible in court.

The new laws take effect next year.

