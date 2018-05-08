BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the driver who was involved in a fatal late night crash involving a motorcyclist last month in Baltimore County.

According to police, the crash happened near Philadelphia Rd. and Kenwood Rd. in Rosedale, just after 11:30 p.m. on April 25.

#BCoPD is looking for a driver who may have been involved in a fatal motorcycle crash April 25 on Philadelphia Rd. Have info? Contact police at 410-307-2020. More about the crash: https://t.co/cGKkeBi9Hz ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 8, 2018

Investigators believe the driver of a gray or silver sedan may have inadvertently hit the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to rear end the vehicle in front of him.

The motorcyclist, identified as Michael James Genco, 53, was then thrown from the motorcycle.

Police believe the driver of the gray or silver sedan may have tried to drive around the crash, but struck the motorcyclist before leaving the scene.

Genco was transferred to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information about the gray sedan to contact them at 410-307-2020.

