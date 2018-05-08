SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — The cause of a fire that killed to residents and an employee at a group home in Severn last month was ruled accidental by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

According to the AACOFD Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, the April 21 fire at Arundel Lodge was caused by an electrical fault in a duplex electrical receptacle in the back bedroom of the home.

“We cannot express enough how devastated we still are. This tragedy weighs heavily on all of us,” said Arundel Lodge Executive Director Mike Drummond

RELATED: 3 People Dead In Overnight Fire At Group Home

Firefighters got a call just after 10:45 p.m. for a house fire in the 7900 block of Stone Hearth Road. heavy fire could be since from the rear of the single-family dwelling. Some of the home’s occupants escaped after they were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms. But they told firefighters someone was possibly still inside.

The firefighters got inside and removed one adult who was declared dead at the scene. During the search, two more victims were found deceased.

The deceased were identified as:

Walter McCardell, 61, resident

William Garcia, 44, resident

Barbara Brown, 65, employee, resident of Brooklyn

“We are so very grateful to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Police, and the Crisis Response Team for their quick response, and to all of the staff and neighbors who helped usher people to safety in those critical moments,” Drummond said. “It is in these moments of trial, that the kindness of humanity shines brightest. Thank you to the community for all of the outpouring of love and condolences as we continue to support families and friends of those we lost, as well as staff.”

Fire investigators remained on scene that night and throughout the next day. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped with the investigations.

Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore & ATF National Lab are assisting our partners from @AACoFD following a fire that occurred yesterday evening in 7900 block of Stone Hearth Rd. in Severn, Md.

Anyone with photos or videos of this fire is asked to call investigators at 410-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PfzmFUyrfH — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) April 22, 2018

The three fatalities are the first fire-related deaths in Anne Arundel County in 2018.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook